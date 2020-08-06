Advertisement

Nevada passes virus liability and worker protection “deal”

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers voted to shield certain industries from virus-related legal liability and require hotels, resorts and casinos enact virus-prevention measures on Wednesday in an effort to ensure businesses can reopen safely without worrying about potential lawsuits.

The combined worker protection-liability protection bill passed with convincing majorities, although members of neither party were satisfied with the final proposal.

It grants legal immunity to most businesses, nonprofits and government agencies from coronavirus-related lawsuits as long as they follow health standards set by local, state and federal authorities and don’t exhibit “gross negligence.”

It now heads to Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is expected to sign it.

To read the full story, click here.
To read the bill, click here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

RPD responds to car vs. bicycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is responding to a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash on Vassar and Terminal Way

News

New License Plate Recognizes Women's Right to Vote

Updated: 9 hours ago
New License Plate Recognizes Women's Right to Vote

News

Tips to prevent fires in your home

Updated: 9 hours ago
Tips to prevent fires in your home

News

Tips to prevent fires in your home

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Tips to prevent fires in your home

Latest News

News

Art of Innovation Competitioni

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Nevada License Plate Honors Women's Suffrage

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Sisolak, Nevada Senate resolutions call racism a public health crisis

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Staff
“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this state,” Sisolak said.

News

Washoe County approves $56M settlement in Tahoe tax fight

Updated: 12 hours ago
The dispute involved tax valuations in Incline Village and Crystal Bay over a three-year period ending in 2006.

Fire

North Fire at 6,882 acres, 70% contained

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The BLM expects it will be contained by Saturday.

News

Wolf Pack’s fall season looks different after Mountain West announces changes

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The start of Nevada's football season has been pushed back nearly a month and reduced by two games.