Nevada passes virus liability and worker protection “deal”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers voted to shield certain industries from virus-related legal liability and require hotels, resorts and casinos enact virus-prevention measures on Wednesday in an effort to ensure businesses can reopen safely without worrying about potential lawsuits.

The combined worker protection-liability protection bill passed with convincing majorities, although members of neither party were satisfied with the final proposal.

It grants legal immunity to most businesses, nonprofits and government agencies from coronavirus-related lawsuits as long as they follow health standards set by local, state and federal authorities and don’t exhibit “gross negligence.”

It now heads to Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is expected to sign it.

