Nearly 5 months with no DETR payment

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Nevadans say they feel hopeless because they have not received unemployment insurance payments or real communication from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

"It has been roughly five months since the pandemic put you out of work, yet you have not received any significant communications or payment. Your thoughts about that?" asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

“I think it’s going to lead to a lot of bankruptcy and it’s something that needs to be addressed because it hasn’t been addressed,” replied Sparks resident, Corey Wood.

“You said in the beginning you would call everyday. How long did you call?” Bond.

“Until the phones would cut off and that would typically happen around 10:00 a.m. They would no longer accept any kind of phone calls,” Wood.

"And you would start calling when?" Bond.

"I would start calling at 8:00 a.m. when it started up," Wood.

Wood says he lost seven weeks of income because of the pandemic, but he is now back to work.

"What kind of financial impact has this had on you,?" Bond.

"I'm still paying off my credit card debt based off of that loss of income."

“What do you think about Gov. Sisolak’s answers when he says he’s working as hard as he can?” Bond.

"I think actions speak louder than words," Wood.

"What do you mean by that?" Bond.

“He’s been saying that he’s working his best, but haven’t really seen any results,” Wood.

According to Nevada’s Chief Economist David Schmidt, 91 percent of eligible unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending on July 15th were successfully paid.

“What do you think your experience says about other people in your situation,” Bond.

"If I fall into that pool of people that haven't been paid their claims I would say how many other people haven't been talked to or correspond with at all. I mean countless phone calls and emails and I haven't received an answer," Wood.

"Corey, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?" Bond.

“He is basically talking circles around a point and not actually addressing it. He’s not being a leader. He’s leaving a lot of Nevadans high and dry,” Wood.

Nevada was hit with the highest unemployment rate in its history reaching above 30 percent.

Bond says he will continue to share the reality many locals are facing until every last person who qualifies for unemployment insurance is paid.

He also welcomes and will share communication from Gov. Sisolak and/or DETR regarding specific and concrete steps Nevada’s leaders are taking to help people like Wood who are in need of this aid.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.