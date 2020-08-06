Advertisement

Nearly 5 months with no DETR payment

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Nevadans say they feel hopeless because they have not received unemployment insurance payments or real communication from Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR).

"It has been roughly five months since the pandemic put you out of work, yet you have not received any significant communications or payment. Your thoughts about that?" asked KOLO 8 Evening Anchor, Noah Bond.

“I think it’s going to lead to a lot of bankruptcy and it’s something that needs to be addressed because it hasn’t been addressed,” replied Sparks resident, Corey Wood.

“You said in the beginning you would call everyday. How long did you call?” Bond.

“Until the phones would cut off and that would typically happen around 10:00 a.m. They would no longer accept any kind of phone calls,” Wood.

"And you would start calling when?" Bond.

"I would start calling at 8:00 a.m. when it started up," Wood.

Wood says he lost seven weeks of income because of the pandemic, but he is now back to work.

"What kind of financial impact has this had on you,?" Bond.

"I'm still paying off my credit card debt based off of that loss of income."

“What do you think about Gov. Sisolak’s answers when he says he’s working as hard as he can?” Bond.

"I think actions speak louder than words," Wood.

"What do you mean by that?" Bond.

“He’s been saying that he’s working his best, but haven’t really seen any results,” Wood.

According to Nevada’s Chief Economist David Schmidt, 91 percent of eligible unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending on July 15th were successfully paid.

“What do you think your experience says about other people in your situation,” Bond.

"If I fall into that pool of people that haven't been paid their claims I would say how many other people haven't been talked to or correspond with at all. I mean countless phone calls and emails and I haven't received an answer," Wood.

"Corey, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?" Bond.

“He is basically talking circles around a point and not actually addressing it. He’s not being a leader. He’s leaving a lot of Nevadans high and dry,” Wood.

Nevada was hit with the highest unemployment rate in its history reaching above 30 percent.

Bond says he will continue to share the reality many locals are facing until every last person who qualifies for unemployment insurance is paid.

He also welcomes and will share communication from Gov. Sisolak and/or DETR regarding specific and concrete steps Nevada’s leaders are taking to help people like Wood who are in need of this aid.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Churchill County School District Plan To Reopen

Updated: 49 minutes ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

News

Legislative Bill Limits Liability from COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 1 death, 26 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The deceased was a Carson City man in his 50s.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next few days. A few T-storms will bubble up the afternoons, south of I-80 on Friday and area-wide for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Latest News

Safety

Crash kills one north of Winnemucca

Updated: 1 hours ago
The NHP said alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor. The investigation continues.

Safety

Motorcyclist killed in Douglas County identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
The rider left Kingsbury Grade going through a curve and crashed.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 101 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
There were 101 recoveries, giving the county 4,268 recoveries, and 78 new cases, giving Washoe County 5,504 cases.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago

Safety

Reno doctor dies after fall while climbing Mount Humphreys

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off some large boulders along the western slope of the mountain