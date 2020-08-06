Advertisement

Krispy Kreme thanks teachers with free doughnut

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

The chain says it’s their way of saying thank you “for all that you do.”

On top of that, Krispy Kreme will also give everyone who orders a dozen donuts an extra special "straight-A" dozen on Tuesday, August 11.

Krispy Kreme says it’s a sweet way to say thank you to everyone helping out during this difficult time - teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends.

More information about the giveaway is available online.

