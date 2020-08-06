Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to give DETR update Thursday

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to provide an update Thursday afternoon in regards to the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation.

His office says he will speak at 3 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 from the Nevada State Capitol.  

No other details were released.

You can watch the press conference live on the KOLO 8 News Now Facebook page. For a full wrap up of the address, tune in to KOLO 8 News Now at 4:30 p.m. You can also watch on the livestream.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Woman hospitalized in hit-and-run while riding scooter in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Police said the 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Virginia was on a Lime scooter when she was hit head-on

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Nevada passes virus liability and worker protection “deal”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Nevada lawmakers voted to shield certain industries from virus-related legal liability.

News

RPD responds to car vs. bicycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is responding to a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash on Vassar and Terminal Way

Latest News

News

New License Plate Recognizes Women's Right to Vote

Updated: 12 hours ago
New License Plate Recognizes Women's Right to Vote

News

Tips to prevent fires in your home

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tips to prevent fires in your home

News

Tips to prevent fires in your home

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Tips to prevent fires in your home

News

Art of Innovation Competitioni

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Nevada License Plate Honors Women's Suffrage

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Sisolak, Nevada Senate resolutions call racism a public health crisis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this state,” Sisolak said.