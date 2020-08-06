Advertisement

Dayton man dies in crash south of Lake Tahoe

By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A Dayton man died early Wednesday after a crash in California south of Lake Tahoe between Kirkwood and Markleeville, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Michael Glenn Pace, 74, was driving south on Blue Lakes Road north of Sunset Lake Road when he failed to make a left turn and ran into a gravel shoulder, the CHP said. Pace tried to turn the 2018 Toyota but the vehicle overturned, rolled 150 feet down an embankment and struck a tree.

There were no witnesses to the crash and the vehicle was not found until about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 530-577-1001.

