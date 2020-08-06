Advertisement

Crash kills one north of Winnemucca

Fatal crash graphic
Fatal crash graphic(Associated Press | AP Images)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A Winnemucca resident died early Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 95 about 5 miles north of Winnemucca.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that about 1:38 a.m. a black-and-silver Dodge Ram 1500 was driving south on U.S. 95 when it crossed over the centerline and hit a white KIA Optima going north.  The left front of the Dodge hit the left front of the KIA and the Dodge overturned as it rolled over the KIA.

The juvenile male driving the Dodge was not wearing restraint and was ejected, the NHP said. The Dodge came to a rest on its roof and a fire started and the Dodge blocked traffic in both directions.

The KIA came to a rest on its wheels and its driver, Zoraida Rios, 37, of Winnemucca, was declared dead on scene. The driver of the Dodge was taken to Humboldt General Hospital.  His condition was not available.

The NHP said alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.  The investigation continues.

