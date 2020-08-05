WCSD releases outbreak response plan for schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has released its Outbreak Response Plan for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was written in collaboration with the Washoe County Health District and contains essential components for reporting illnesses, controlling the spread, and communication in the schools during outbreaks.

The plan says training staff is essential. It outlines how school staff should take calls from parents who are calling in to report a medical absence and includes a script with questions that should be asked. It also outlines communication steps within the school.

The school district’s response plan details controlling the spread of illness in schools. If an outbreak occurs, the school may close rooms or the whole campus, depending on what is necessary to reduce the risk of spread. As for the length of closure of a school, the plan says it would be determined by potential exposures as indicated by case reports and contact tracing as well as updated information from the CDC on guidelines for reduced spread. There are four levels of closures that apply: Closure for 24 hours (Level 1), closure for 72 hours to allow for further investigaiton by WCHD and WCSD (Level 2), closure for 96 hours to 14 days to allow for determination of asymptomatic spread (Level 3), and closure for a period beyond 14 days to be determined by WCHD and WCSD or through State Directives (Level 4).

WCSD has also developed a santitizing procedure to address an increase in frequency and applications during outbreaks. This includes buildings and transport vehicles, such as buses.

To see the complete plan, click here.

