Advertisement

WCSD releases outbreak response plan for schools

For COVID-19 and other outbreaks
WCSD Outbreak Response Plan
WCSD Outbreak Response Plan(KOLO)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has released its Outbreak Response Plan for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.  It was written in collaboration with the Washoe County Health District and contains essential components for reporting illnesses, controlling the spread, and communication in the schools during outbreaks.  

The plan says training staff is essential.  It outlines how school staff should take calls from parents who are calling in to report a medical absence and includes a script with questions that should be asked.  It also outlines communication steps within the school.  

The school district’s response plan details controlling the spread of illness in schools.  If an outbreak occurs, the school may close rooms or the whole campus, depending on what is necessary to reduce the risk of spread.  As for the length of closure of a school, the plan says it would be determined by potential exposures as indicated by case reports and contact tracing as well as updated information from the CDC on guidelines for reduced spread.  There are four levels of closures that apply: Closure for 24 hours (Level 1), closure for 72 hours to allow for further investigaiton by WCHD and WCSD (Level 2), closure for 96 hours to 14 days to allow for determination of asymptomatic spread (Level 3), and closure for a period beyond 14 days to be determined by WCHD and WCSD or through State Directives (Level 4).

WCSD has also developed a santitizing procedure to address an increase in frequency and applications during outbreaks.  This includes buildings and transport vehicles, such as buses.

To see the complete plan, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Motorcyclist killed in Douglas County identified

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The rider left Kingsbury Grade going through a curve and crashed.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 101 recoveries

Updated: 48 minutes ago
There were 101 recoveries, giving the county 4,268 recoveries, and 78 new cases, giving Washoe County 5,504 cases.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

Safety

Reno doctor dies after fall while climbing Mount Humphreys

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off some large boulders along the western slope of the mountain

Latest News

Safety

Driver crashes through guardrail near Rock Park, Rock Blvd. back open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The SUV came to rest on the embankment.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Douglas County expands road closures and enforcement for weekend protest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has established free space for a protest this Saturday.

News

Crash on Clear Acre causes power outage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Multiple Agencies are working to clear a crash on Clear Acre and Scottsdale.