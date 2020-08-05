Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Midtown-Area Update

Construction on the Virginia Street Project in Midtown is going well, and the RTC is almost done with major roadway construction in that area of the project.
Construction on the Virginia Street Project in Midtown is going well, and the RTC is almost done with major roadway construction in that area of the project.(RTC)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED - Construction on the Virginia Street Project in Midtown is going well, and the RTC is almost done with major roadway construction in that area of the project. Crews are set to reach substantial completion this month in Midtown, which means they will be done with paving, transit stations, sidewalks, lighting and a lot of the landscaping. Even though major construction will be done soon, people can still expect to see landscaping operations in Midtown through September.

Construction will be wrapping up in Midtown about three months earlier than originally scheduled. Due to modified business operations this spring during the pandemic, crews were able to expedite paving operations and move the completion date up. The RTC was originally scheduled to be done in Midtown in November.

Now that Midtown has brand new pavement, sidewalks, safety features and landscaping, it’s easier than ever to visit Midtown and support businesses. The RTC encourages you to safely patronize Midtown businesses. Many businesses are offering more ways than ever to safely support them during this pandemic.

For more information about the project, please visit VirginiaStreetProject.com, or text the word VIRGINIA to 797979.

Latest News

Fire

North Fire fully contained at 6,882 acres

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The fire started Aug. 2.

News

California tests recycled plastic water bottles as asphalt replacement

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:50 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Caltrans is testing the recycled water bottles on highways throughout the state to see if it is a substitute for traditional asphalt.

Traffic

Reno streets closed Sunday for moving of house

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Streets and intersections along the route will be temporarily closed to allow the structure to be moved through.

RTC

RTC UNR Virginia St. Update

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:13 PM PDT

Latest News

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project University-Area Update

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM PDT
Construction on the Virginia Street Project continues near the University of Nevada, Reno, and is on schedule and on budget

RTC

Road Ahead with RTC: Greg Street Project Underway

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:26 AM PDT
The project includes the rehabilitation Greg Street from McCarran Boulevard to the railroad tracks just east of Spice Island Drive

RTC

Greg St. Project RTC

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:22 AM PDT

News

U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini reopens after northbound beams for bridge project placed

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Improvements Begin on Lakeside Drive

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT
The project includes the rehabilitation of Lakeside Drive between McCarran Boulevard and Evans Creek Drive.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Construction Begins

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM PDT
The project will increase safety in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.