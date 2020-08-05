The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Midtown-Area Update

SPONSORED - Construction on the Virginia Street Project in Midtown is going well, and the RTC is almost done with major roadway construction in that area of the project. Crews are set to reach substantial completion this month in Midtown, which means they will be done with paving, transit stations, sidewalks, lighting and a lot of the landscaping. Even though major construction will be done soon, people can still expect to see landscaping operations in Midtown through September.

Construction will be wrapping up in Midtown about three months earlier than originally scheduled. Due to modified business operations this spring during the pandemic, crews were able to expedite paving operations and move the completion date up. The RTC was originally scheduled to be done in Midtown in November.

Now that Midtown has brand new pavement, sidewalks, safety features and landscaping, it’s easier than ever to visit Midtown and support businesses. The RTC encourages you to safely patronize Midtown businesses. Many businesses are offering more ways than ever to safely support them during this pandemic.

For more information about the project, please visit VirginiaStreetProject.com, or text the word VIRGINIA to 797979.