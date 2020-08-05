Tackling teacher recruitment amidst Coronavirus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The pandemic has altered back to school plans and our rural areas are no different facing another set of challenges including teacher recruitment amidst Coronavirus.

Joe Nannini is the director of clinical experience and assessment at the University of Nevada working to bridge that gap, preparing student teachers for the classroom.

“Teacher retention starts with quality preparation, what we do is try to provide our students with the tools they need in the first year of teaching but we don’t stop there,” explained Nannini. “We try to build the habits and routines they’ll carry into retirement.”

Nannini also connects with school districts across the silver state identifying which counties are in need of teachers.

“Rural communities have the opportunity to provide their teachers with such a warm welcome,” said Nannini. “That’s what I hear a lot about is when my students head to Humboldt county or Elko county, they’re welcomed with open arms.”

In a world impacted by Coronavirus, undergraduates have a little bit of help.

The rural education initiative provides financial support for students looking to work in rural Nevada school counties, even linking students teachers with current staff so they can learn more about the community.

“With the situation regarding teachers right now, they’re going to need teachers,” added Nannini. “We have a group of students right now who are extremely well prepared and are ready to take this on.”

The university is working with district partners across all counties in the silver state to determine the safest options this school year, making the necessary adjustments along the way.

“Honestly more than anything communicate with teachers and ask them how you can help,” said Nannini. “They’re struggling right now, they;‘re going to step up no matter the situation is.”

