Advertisement

Tackling teacher recruitment amidst Coronavirus

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The pandemic has altered back to school plans and our rural areas are no different facing another set of challenges including teacher recruitment amidst Coronavirus.

Joe Nannini is the director of clinical experience and assessment at the University of Nevada working to bridge that gap, preparing student teachers for the classroom.

“Teacher retention starts with quality preparation, what we do is try to provide our students with the tools they need in the first year of teaching but we don’t stop there,” explained Nannini. “We try to build the habits and routines they’ll carry into retirement.”

Tackling teacher recruitment amidst Coronavirus
Tackling teacher recruitment amidst Coronavirus(KOLO)

Nannini also connects with school districts across the silver state identifying which counties are in need of teachers.

“Rural communities have the opportunity to provide their teachers with such a warm welcome,” said Nannini. “That’s what I hear a lot about is when my students head to Humboldt county or Elko county, they’re welcomed with open arms.”

In a world impacted by Coronavirus, undergraduates have a little bit of help.

The rural education initiative provides financial support for students looking to work in rural Nevada school counties, even linking students teachers with current staff so they can learn more about the community.

“With the situation regarding teachers right now, they’re going to need teachers,” added Nannini. “We have a group of students right now who are extremely well prepared and are ready to take this on.”

The university is working with district partners across all counties in the silver state to determine the safest options this school year, making the necessary adjustments along the way.

“Honestly more than anything communicate with teachers and ask them how you can help,” said Nannini. “They’re struggling right now, they;‘re going to step up no matter the situation is.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Reno doctor dies after fall while climbing Mount Humphreys

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off some large boulders along the western slope of the mountain

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next several days, as a weak trough of low pressure drops along the West Coast. A few afternoon T-storms are possible each day, with an increasing chance for western Nevada by the weekend. -Jeff

Business

New ice cream shop ‘Black Rock Dessert’ opens on California Ave.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Deach
The new ice cream shop opened on July 4th. It is known for its shakes, sundaes, and other more extravagant treats.

News

WCSD calls teacher’s union complaint “inappropriate and unfortunate”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
In a statement, WCSD says they have continually worked with the Association to address any concerns with school reopening plans

Latest News

Fire

Dog rescued from North Fire and returned to owners

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
A disoriented pup was rescued Sunday by crews battling the North Fire

Business

New ice cream shop ‘Black Rock Dessert’ opens on California Ave.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The new ice cream shop opened on July 4th. It is known for its shakes, sundaes, and other more extravagant treats.

News

Back-to-school distance learning shopping tips

Updated: 2 hours ago
We'll help you find the best back-to-school distance learning products to help your child perform at his or her highest level.

Safety

Woman hospitalized after getting leg caught in boat propeller at Chimney Beach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The extent of her injuries was not released

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 57 new cases, 100 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials are also warning about wildfire smoke in our area and the potential for pollutants to increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Apple Store at The Summit temporarily closed due to “COVID-19 conditions”

Updated: 6 hours ago
On the location’s website, the store hours show temporarily closed through at least August 10, 2020