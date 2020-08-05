Rock Blvd. closed after driver crashes through guardrail near Rock Park
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police responded Wednesday after a driver crashed through the guardrail on Rock Boulevard near Rock Park.
It was reported just before noon on August 5, 2020.
The SUV came to rest on the embankment. Rock is closed between Greg and Mill Streets.
There is no word on the condition of the driver or possible passengers inside the SUV.
