Rock Blvd. closed after driver crashes through guardrail near Rock Park

The driver of an SUV crashed through the guardrail on Rock Blvd. near Rock Park Wednesday.
The driver of an SUV crashed through the guardrail on Rock Blvd. near Rock Park Wednesday.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police responded Wednesday after a driver crashed through the guardrail on Rock Boulevard near Rock Park.

It was reported just before noon on August 5, 2020.

The SUV came to rest on the embankment. Rock is closed between Greg and Mill Streets.

There is no word on the condition of the driver or possible passengers inside the SUV.

The driver of an SUV crashed through a guardrail on Rock Blvd. near Rock Park on Wednesday.
The driver of an SUV crashed through a guardrail on Rock Blvd. near Rock Park on Wednesday.(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

