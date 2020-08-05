Reno doctor dies after fall while climbing Mount Humphreys

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A Reno doctor died Sunday after falling while climbing Mount Humphreys in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off some large boulders along the western slope of the mountain. A man with a different hiking group saw him fall and scaled the slope where he determined Sheykhzadeh had died.

The fall was reported to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office who contacted the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter, EAGLE One, flew the area late in the day on Sunday and saw Sheykhzadeh’s body a few hundred feet below the peak of the mountain.

On Monday, the FSO Search and Rescue team worked with the California Air National Guard to recover Sheykhzadeh.

A total of seven FSO Search and Rescue members were flown to the top of the mountain and then rappelled 370 feet down to Sheykhzadeh. They then hoisted his body up to the helicopter.

Photos Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Office (FCSO)

Sheykhzadeh’ medical profile on St. Mary’s Health Network shows he has been practicing medicine in Reno since 2002. He also volunteered as a Search and Rescue member for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

In honor of Sheykhzadeh’s service to Washoe County Search and Rescue, the team draped an American flag over Sheykhzadeh during the recovery.

