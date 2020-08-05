Trump campaign files lawsuit to block Nevada’s mail-in voting law

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Trump’s reelection campaign filed a lawsuit late Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to try and block a new Nevada law causing major frustration ahead of the General Election this fall.

Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 4 on Monday, August 3 which alters the state’s voting process during the pandemic with all active voters receiving a ballot in the mail. The law has drawn criticism from Republicans, including President Trump.

Around 100 people gathered at City Hall Plaza in Reno on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 who say they’re concerned about what the bill could mean come November.

“I’m afraid that our vote is going to be taken away from us by the democrats,” Lynn Burney, a protester from Sparks said.

“Our best recourse right now immediately is lawsuits. that’s what we need to do. Get injunctions against this effort,” Bruce Parks, a Nevada Patriot said.

AB4 is in place to ensure safe voting in case of an emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows ballots to be mailed to all active voters and also requires additional polling places.

“It is extremely important to me that our citizens do not have decide between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “I think this bill really encompasses that. It makes it easier to vote.”

Leaders say they made safer voting options a priority since Coronavirus cases began to spike in the Silver State. But some feel uneasy about the bill, claiming that it’ll make the election less secure.

Burney added, “I think there’s too much chance for voter fraud, it’s so close to the election. It’d be very hard I think for them to be able to count the votes properly.”

Parks added, “They disenfranchised a lot of Nevadans with this mail in voting thing. I’m appalled because I can’t believe that elected representatives would vote for something like this.”

The Biggest Little City was not the only site for frustration. Protests took place in Carson City outside the Governor’s Mansion, as well as in Las Vegas.

“I understand there’s an attempt to suppress voting,” Gov. Sisolak said. “It’s my job to make sure we give everybody that wants to vote the opportunity to do so and remain as flexible as possible.”

President Trump first threatened a lawsuit on Twitter on Sunday, calling the move “very, very dangerous.” In an interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, the president called the plan to allow all active voters to vote by mail “crazy.”

It’s a tough balance between our right to vote and the added safety measures due to COVID-19. The governor says Nevada can do both, thanks in part to AB4.

The general Election is just 91 days away.

