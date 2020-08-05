Advertisement

Trump campaign files lawsuit to block Nevada’s mail-in voting law

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Trump’s reelection campaign filed a lawsuit late Tuesday, August 4, 2020 to try and block a new Nevada law causing major frustration ahead of the General Election this fall.

Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 4 on Monday, August 3 which alters the state’s voting process during the pandemic with all active voters receiving a ballot in the mail. The law has drawn criticism from Republicans, including President Trump.

Around 100 people gathered at City Hall Plaza in Reno on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 who say they’re concerned about what the bill could mean come November.

“I’m afraid that our vote is going to be taken away from us by the democrats,” Lynn Burney, a protester from Sparks said.

“Our best recourse right now immediately is lawsuits. that’s what we need to do. Get injunctions against this effort,” Bruce Parks, a Nevada Patriot said.

AB4 is in place to ensure safe voting in case of an emergency, like the COVID-19 pandemic. It allows ballots to be mailed to all active voters and also requires additional polling places.

“It is extremely important to me that our citizens do not have decide between their health and their right to vote,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “I think this bill really encompasses that. It makes it easier to vote.”

Leaders say they made safer voting options a priority since Coronavirus cases began to spike in the Silver State. But some feel uneasy about the bill, claiming that it’ll make the election less secure.

Burney added, “I think there’s too much chance for voter fraud, it’s so close to the election. It’d be very hard I think for them to be able to count the votes properly.”

Parks added, “They disenfranchised a lot of Nevadans with this mail in voting thing. I’m appalled because I can’t believe that elected representatives would vote for something like this.”

The Biggest Little City was not the only site for frustration. Protests took place in Carson City outside the Governor’s Mansion, as well as in Las Vegas.

“I understand there’s an attempt to suppress voting,” Gov. Sisolak said. “It’s my job to make sure we give everybody that wants to vote the opportunity to do so and remain as flexible as possible.”

President Trump first threatened a lawsuit on Twitter on Sunday, calling the move “very, very dangerous.” In an interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, the president called the plan to allow all active voters to vote by mail “crazy.”

It’s a tough balance between our right to vote and the added safety measures due to COVID-19. The governor says Nevada can do both, thanks in part to AB4.

The general Election is just 91 days away.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Peaceful Protest Against New Vote-By-Mail Law

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Protesters used signs and their voices to express concern over the bill ahead of the General Election.

News

Great American Craft Fairs holding event this weekend in Virginia City

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
After canceling its events in Reno, Truckee and Graeagle, the 'Art Walk on the Comstock' is on.

News

'Art Walk on the Comstock' Taking Place in Virginia City

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

GOP Protest Against Assembly Bill 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
Protesters used signs and their voices to express concern over the bill ahead of the General Election.

Latest News

Safety

Reno doctor dies after fall while climbing Mount Humphreys

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off some large boulders along the western slope of the mountain

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next several days, as a weak trough of low pressure drops along the West Coast. A few afternoon T-storms are possible each day, with an increasing chance for western Nevada by the weekend. -Jeff

Business

New ice cream shop ‘Black Rock Dessert’ opens on California Ave.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The new ice cream shop opened on July 4th. It is known for its shakes, sundaes, and other more extravagant treats.

News

WCSD calls teacher’s union complaint “inappropriate and unfortunate”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
In a statement, WCSD says they have continually worked with the Association to address any concerns with school reopening plans

Fire

Dog rescued from North Fire and returned to owners

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
A disoriented pup was rescued Sunday by crews battling the North Fire

Business

New ice cream shop ‘Black Rock Dessert’ opens on California Ave.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
The new ice cream shop opened on July 4th. It is known for its shakes, sundaes, and other more extravagant treats.