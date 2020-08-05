Advertisement

Great American Craft Fairs holding event this weekend in Virginia City

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:47 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a rare public event taking place this weekend in Virginia City.

After canceling its first three fairs of the summer - including its 49th anniversary in Graeagle -The Great American Craft Fairs is holding the first ‘Art Walk on the Comstock’ from the Silverland Inn and Suites.

”We can still have events if they’re done right, if there’s a lot of thought put into them,” said Brighton Denison, an organizer and promoter with Great American Craft Fairs. “It is something that’s possible.”

“We miss our events. We’re an event-driven community in Reno.”

Denison says the biggest challenge in deciding whether to hold the event was where Nevada would be regarding COVID-related restriction. He adds they’re taking every step necessary to provide a safe experience.

“We’ve done everything we can and gone above and beyond guidelines to make sure this is a safe event for families,” he says.

There will one entrance and one exit. They’ll be keeping track of the number of entrants, who will have to wear masks and have their temperatures checked before entering.

Once in, a max of 75 vendors - selling over 15,000 pieces of handmade art, jewelry and more - will be distanced among the large grounds.

“It’s going to look like a massive show because of the spacing,” said Denison. “But once you’re in it’ll be more personable.”

Denison says the feedback from the community has been positive, with virtually no push back on holding the event.

Still, he’s not sure what the first ‘Art Walk on the Comstock’ will look like come this weekend.

“We don’t have other events to look at, what their turnout was. It’s going to be interesting. I’m excited to see how everything plays out.”

