Dog rescued from North Fire and returned to owners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A disoriented pup was rescued Sunday by crews battling the North Fire near Hallelujah Junction.

Chief Dave Cochran with the Reno Fire Department tweeted photos of the dog Monday, August 3, 2020 with the caption:

“Chief Seth Williams acting as a STEN on the #NorthFire came across this dog who was scared and disoriented fleeing the fire yesterday. Chief Williams put them dog in his car, gave her some water and kept her safe overnight.”

Dog rescued from North Fire burning near Hallelujah Junction. (Chief Dave Cochran, Reno Fire Dept.)

According to Cochran, the dog was safely returned to her owners Monday morning.

The North Fire has burned 6,600 acres and is 10 percent contained.

