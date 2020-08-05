Crash on Clear Acre causes power outage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 5, 9:50 A.M. UPDATE: Temporary stop signs are now in place at the Clear Acre and Scottsdale intersection.

NV Energy is working on replacing the power pole. Expect continued power outages in the area.

Original Story: Multiple agencies are responding to a four car crash on Clear Acre Lane and Scottsdale Road in Reno.

Reno Police say one of the cars was traveling northbound on Clear Acre just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 when it hit a power pole. The three other cars involved were hit by power lines. This has caused a power outage in the area.

The driver of the car that crashed into the pole has minor injuries and speed or impairment are not considered factors. Injuries were not reported for those in the other vehicles.

Officials are reminding drivers to never drive over power lines if they are in the roadway. If the lines are live, they could cause irreparable damage to a car.

