Advertisement

Crash on Clear Acre causes power outage

Reno Police work on a multiple vehicle crash on Clear Acre
Reno Police work on a multiple vehicle crash on Clear Acre(Station)
By John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - AUG. 5, 9:50 A.M. UPDATE: Temporary stop signs are now in place at the Clear Acre and Scottsdale intersection.

NV Energy is working on replacing the power pole. Expect continued power outages in the area.

Original Story: Multiple agencies are responding to a four car crash on Clear Acre Lane and Scottsdale Road in Reno.

Reno Police say one of the cars was traveling northbound on Clear Acre just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 when it hit a power pole. The three other cars involved were hit by power lines. This has caused a power outage in the area.

The driver of the car that crashed into the pole has minor injuries and speed or impairment are not considered factors. Injuries were not reported for those in the other vehicles.

Officials are reminding drivers to never drive over power lines if they are in the roadway. If the lines are live, they could cause irreparable damage to a car.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Douglas County expands road closures and enforcement for weekend protest

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tabnie Dozier
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has established free space for a protest this Saturday.

News

Camp Fire tragedy leads to new wildfire research at UNR

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
A new wildfire research will begin at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) after the tragedy caused by the Camp Fire in 2018.

News

Camp Fire tragedy leads to new wildfire research

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Theatreworks Hosting Ice Cream 'Anti-Social'

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

News

Trump campaign files lawsuit to block Nevada’s mail-in voting law

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The move comes as protesters rallied against the bill Tuesday night

News

Peaceful Protest Against New Vote-By-Mail Law

Updated: 11 hours ago
Protesters used signs and their voices to express concern over the bill ahead of the General Election.

News

Great American Craft Fairs holding event this weekend in Virginia City

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
After canceling its events in Reno, Truckee and Graeagle, the 'Art Walk on the Comstock' is on.

News

'Art Walk on the Comstock' Taking Place in Virginia City

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

GOP Protest Against Assembly Bill 4

Updated: 11 hours ago
Protesters used signs and their voices to express concern over the bill ahead of the General Election.

Safety

Reno doctor dies after fall while climbing Mount Humphreys

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Paul Sheykhzadeh fell off some large boulders along the western slope of the mountain