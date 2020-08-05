Churchill schools choose different plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When school administrators have asked families what they'd prefer this coming year, the overwhelming response has been traditional in-person classroom education. Under current restrictions imposed by the virus that hasn't seemed possible.

So, most are offering parents a choice: every day remote in-home learning or a hybrid schedule of two days at school, three at home.

Churchill County is offering the at-home remote learning option too. Like some others it already has computers for every child and wi-fi access is pretty good in most of the community. Four hundred of the district’s 33-hundred students will be learning this way.

The rest--in all grades--will be coming to campus every day, but on a split, half-day schedule.

“We thought it was really important to make a connection in person every day with all of our kids, all of our students,” says Churchill County’s School Superintendent Dr. Summer Stephens, who adds that it’s also important for the students to connect with each other.

Families she says will be kept on the same schedule.

There are other differences.

While elementary students will tackle all their core subjects, middle and high school students will have only two subjects at any one time. Six weeks of focused learning, before moving on to other subjects. It could help, Stephens says, with students retaining what they learn.

“If you think about traditional instruction we ask kids to do six or seven things a day. . (With the two-subject, six week approach) We’re able go deeply into subjects versus covering surface level things. It gives kids a chance to breathe and regroup.”

None of this makes one challenge any easier. A lot of kids out here ride the bus to school.

“We have plenty of buses, but we’re on a driver shortage,” Stephens says. “So, it’s figuring out how to pick them up, get them to school, pick them up from school, get that route done and if we use different routes for the PM..”

It will help that students from the same family, on the same schedule will be able to sit together on the bus.

So here as elsewhere, the coming school year will be different for students and their families. It’s possible, she says, lessons learned in the months ahead could lead to different, better ways of learning going forward.

“I think it absolutely can. Our district has been on the journey. We’re part of the competency based learning network as a district, which is the only one in the state. We’re looking to make schooling what it needs to be, what learning needs to be for kids that live in today’s world.”>

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.