Woman hospitalized after getting leg caught in boat propeller at Chimney Beach

Several agencies responded to a boating incident at Chimney Beach on Tuesday.
Several agencies responded to a boating incident at Chimney Beach on Tuesday.(North Lake Tahoe Fire Instagram)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a boating incident at Chimney Beach at Lake Tahoe.

It was reported before 1 p.m. on August 4, 2020.

The woman’s leg got caught in a boat propeller, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said.

Several agencies assisted including Tahoe Douglas Fire and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic on SR 28 was stopped while the woman was taken via CareFlight to Renown Medical. The extent of her injuries was not released.

