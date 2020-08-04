Advertisement

Tuesday AM Weather

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
A weak trough of low pressure will develop over the West Coast through this work week. This feature will cool temperatures somewhat, but will also return a chance of T-storms to the forecast Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will also climb again next weekend into the following week. -Jeff

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:23 AM PDT
Smoke and haze from nearby fires will impact air quality this morning. Dry conditions are expected through tomorrow with a chance for thunderstorms for the middle and end of the week.

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Aug 2

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:24 AM PDT
Sunny, hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend.

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:36 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot and dry weather will continue across northern Nevada through the weekend.

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat is on through the weekend and into next week. A daily breeze will increase fire danger in the afternoon and evening hours. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:45 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend with gusty afternoon winds at times.

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:12 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Dry, hotter weather is in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon and evening, increasing fire danger during those hours. Stay cool out there!