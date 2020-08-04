Tuesday AM Weather

A weak trough of low pressure will develop over the West Coast through this work week. This feature will cool temperatures somewhat, but will also return a chance of T-storms to the forecast Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will also climb again next weekend into the following week. -Jeff
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff
The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff