Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project University-Area Update

Road construction
Road construction(MGN)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED - Construction on the Virginia Street Project continues near the University of Nevada, Reno, and is on schedule and on budget.

The RTC is finishing up the east side of the new roundabout near Lawlor Events Center and starting construction on the west side of the roundabout. The RTC is constructing the roundabout one half at a time so that they are able to keep traffic moving on Virginia Street during construction. As part of the project, there will also be five new transit stations built near the University, and construction crews will add safety improvements, and reconstruct sidewalks to improve ADA access.

It’s always a good idea to drive more slowly and carefully in and around construction zones. There are also some closures people should know about if they’re driving near the University. In addition to some lane closures, the RTC has also closed part of North Virginia Street to southbound traffic just between Sierra Street and 15th Street. So, if you’re driving south on Virginia Street, you will be detoured near Archie’s onto Sierra Street. Northbound traffic is still open in this area. This closure is in place so we can safely construct the roundabout.   

The RTC continues to encourage people to support the businesses near construction.

For more information about the project, please visit VirginiaStreetProject.com, or text the word VIRGINIA to 797979.

Latest News

RTC

Road Ahead with RTC: Greg Street Project Underway

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The project includes the rehabilitation Greg Street from McCarran Boulevard to the railroad tracks just east of Spice Island Drive

RTC

Greg St. Project RTC

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Fire

North Fire at 6,593 acres, 10% containment

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Evacuations have been lifted for Red Rock, Rancho Haven residents

News

U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini reopens after northbound beams for bridge project placed

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.

Latest News

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Improvements Begin on Lakeside Drive

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT
The project includes the rehabilitation of Lakeside Drive between McCarran Boulevard and Evans Creek Drive.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: Sun Valley Construction Begins

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM PDT
The project will increase safety in the neighborhood and benefit drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: #RIDESafelyWithRTC

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM PDT
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the RTC and transit contractors implemented health and safety measures.

Traffic

Driver crashes into cement truck after running red light

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:44 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 7:30 a.m. July 6, 2020 on Pyramid Highway near Sparks Boulevard.

RTC

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches Community Survey for 2050 Regional Transportation Plan

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:52 PM PDT
The RTC of Washoe County is planning for the future transportation needs of our region by developing the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

Traffic

Mudslide closes Nevada highway near Oregon border

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM PDT
Nevada 140 in northern Humboldt County was closed from near Denio to the Oregon state line.