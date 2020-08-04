The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project University-Area Update

SPONSORED - Construction on the Virginia Street Project continues near the University of Nevada, Reno, and is on schedule and on budget.

The RTC is finishing up the east side of the new roundabout near Lawlor Events Center and starting construction on the west side of the roundabout. The RTC is constructing the roundabout one half at a time so that they are able to keep traffic moving on Virginia Street during construction. As part of the project, there will also be five new transit stations built near the University, and construction crews will add safety improvements, and reconstruct sidewalks to improve ADA access.

It’s always a good idea to drive more slowly and carefully in and around construction zones. There are also some closures people should know about if they’re driving near the University. In addition to some lane closures, the RTC has also closed part of North Virginia Street to southbound traffic just between Sierra Street and 15th Street. So, if you’re driving south on Virginia Street, you will be detoured near Archie’s onto Sierra Street. Northbound traffic is still open in this area. This closure is in place so we can safely construct the roundabout.

The RTC continues to encourage people to support the businesses near construction.

For more information about the project, please visit VirginiaStreetProject.com, or text the word VIRGINIA to 797979.