Road Ahead with RTC: Greg Street Project Underway

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPONSORED - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County began a roadway rehabilitation project on Greg Street in Sparks on Sunday, July 12, 2020. The project includes the rehabilitation Greg Street from McCarran Boulevard to the railroad tracks just east of Spice Island Drive. The community is invited to view a brief virtual video presentation about the project online.

The pavement in this section of Greg Street has deteriorated and needs to be rehabilitated. As part of the project, the RTC will add new sidewalks between McCarran Boulevard and Spice Island Drive and improve pedestrian ramps and crosswalks. This segment of Greg Street will be smoother and safer when the improvements are complete.

The project is anticipated to take about five weeks to complete. Drivers can anticipate lane reductions during the construction process, which will include both daytime and nighttime construction work. During approximately the first and last weeks of the project, roadwork will take place at night from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday between McCarran Boulevard and Spice Island Drive. During approximately the middle three weeks of the project, work will take place during the daytime, from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, between Spice Island Drive and the railroad tracks. On the weekend of August 7, the RTC plans to close Greg Street to traffic for a marathon paving weekend. The RTC will provide detour information before the closure.

The RTC reminds the community to use extra caution in and around construction zones for the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and construction crews.

The project represents a $1.75-million investment in our community.

To learn more, click here.

