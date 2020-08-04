New nonprofit aims to help former inmates

Carson City, Nev. (KOLO) -Diane Rea said it’s all about building a stronger community.

Rea is the co-founder of the Lighthouse Lodge Project.

“My friend and I have been talking about this for 3 to 4 years,” said Rea. “We wanted to do something to help ex-offenders get on their feet.”

Lighthouse Lodge Project (KOLO)

Lighthouse Lodge is providing re-entry assistance helping women transition back into society after being released from the Carson City jail or Nevada state prison.

“Because they have a history, nobody wants to hire them. We have people lined up that will help us get them jobs,” Rea explained. “We have Western Nevada College lined up in case they need education. We have job corps lined up too. We have lots of help going to help these women get back on their feet.”

However Rea can’t do it alone, which is why local organization is inviting the community to check out its new consignment shop.

She said the funds will help for the services needed.

“I’ve been hard at work,” Rea added. “I’ve been keeping this thing opened forever so I need more people to come in and volunteer to help sell stuff for a day or so to help this going.”

The nonprofit is also working to offer a structured transitional home for clients needing sober and safe housing. “

“We put the word out and had the rummage sale,” said Rea. “Now we’re working on the paperwork to get the transition home approved. We are looking for furniture for the house. We have living room furniture but we need single beds and dressers.”

Despite a pandemic...Rea said there’s no better time to open than now.

“We spent one week getting this all moved over here to this smaller area,” added Rea. “Its been great to have dedicated people help us get this up and going.”

The Lighthouse Lodge consignment shop is located at 251 Jeanell Drive, Suite 3 in Carson City.

The shop hours as of July 2020 are Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 1 pm and Saturdays from 10 am-5 pm.

Clothing donations are also welcomed, the shop is need of gently used items ranging from business casual and more.

The Lighthouse Lodge Project falls under the umbrella of The American Tea Mistresses International 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

