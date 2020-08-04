Advertisement

New ice cream shop ‘Black Rock Dessert’ opens on California Ave.

New shop opened on July 4th
The Trash Fence is the signature treat at Black Rock Dessert
The Trash Fence is the signature treat at Black Rock Dessert
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, there haven’t been many new businesses opening in downtown Reno lately. But that doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.

“I signed the lease back in December and then COVID hit,” said owner Jeremy Demarzo. It was a struggle. Took quite a bit longer to get the place open than I anticipated.”

Jeremy Demarzo is the owner of Black Rock Dessert, a new ice cream shop on California Avenue with a unique and memorable name.

“I was playing around re-branding my ice cream as Black Rock Creamery, then it kind of just came to me,” Demarzo explained.

When you go inside, the black rock theme is unmistakable.

“People will go out there and tag pictures and improperly tag their pics with #blackrockdessert so this comes up and we are more popular than I ever expected.”

You can enjoy plenty of cones, shakes, and sundaes, but the shop is known for things that are a bit more extravagant – like the trash fence pictured above.

The new shop is located a block west of S. Virginia St. on California Ave. and is closed on Mondays.

