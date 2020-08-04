Advertisement

Douglas County releases road closures and enforcement for weekend protest

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:53 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has established free space for a protest this Saturday.

There will be active patrol near the Judicial Law Enforcement Center in Minden where the protest will take place.

Water Street will be closed and used for a free speech zone and all vehicles in the area should be moved by 6 a.m. on Saturday August 8th.

You can find an official map using this link: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=16936138

The Facebook page says the event is in opposition to Sheriff Dan Coverly and the event details are accessible here: https://www.facebook.com/events/314657032990745/

This is taking place at the JLEC from 11am to 6.

