Douglas County releases road closures and enforcement for weekend protest
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has established free space for a protest this Saturday.
There will be active patrol near the Judicial Law Enforcement Center in Minden where the protest will take place.
Water Street will be closed and used for a free speech zone and all vehicles in the area should be moved by 6 a.m. on Saturday August 8th.
You can find an official map using this link: https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=12493103&pageId=16936138
The Facebook page says the event is in opposition to Sheriff Dan Coverly and the event details are accessible here: https://www.facebook.com/events/314657032990745/
This is taking place at the JLEC from 11am to 6.
