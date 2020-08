RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ll post the complete story as soon as possible, but in the meantime the list we mentioned during our regular newscasts is below.

Click https://bit.ly/2XqX3Ns for a complete list of suggested back-to-school distance learning products. It was compiled by employees at a business called The Computer Guys in Reno.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.