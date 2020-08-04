Advertisement

Apple Store at The Summit temporarily closed due to “COVID-19 conditions”

The Apple Store at the Summit is temporarily closed.
The Apple Store at the Summit is temporarily closed.(KOLO)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Apple Store at The Summit in South Reno is temporarily closed due to what Apple calls “current COVID-19 conditions.”

A sign on the door says: “Our retail stores are closed until further notice.” On the location’s website, the store hours show temporarily closed through at least August 10, 2020.

In a statement, Apple said the following:

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail.”

