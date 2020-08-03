Advertisement

Reno doctor says hydroxychloroquine has helped dozens of his patients

The UNR community health sciences dean disagrees, calls the drug ineffective
Dr. Bruce Fong is Medical Director at Sierra Integrative Medical Center
By Ben Deach
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether or not the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine helpful in treating patients with COVID-19 has been a topic of debate for months now.

“Prevailing clinical trials that have looked at hydroxychloroquine indicate it is not effective in fighting the coronavirus,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News.

President trump thinking otherwise

“Recommendations of many of the people including doctors. many think it is extremely successful,” the President said.

In Reno, one local doctor says the drug has helped several dozen of his patients.

“Frankly, everyone that I have treated has gotten better”

Doctor Bruce Fong is Medical Director at Sierra Integrative Medical Center in south Reno. He says when paired with azithromycin and zinc, hydroxychloroquine has been effective.

“The bottom line is I feel the medication is very effective,” Fong insisted. “I’ve had some clinical experience but there are guys who have had a lot more experience that have had the same effects that I’ve had.”

Many of the nation’s top medical experts do not agree, and Fong feels he knows why.

“There was nobody bothering us about it and trying to put up regulations about it prior to President Trump saying something about it. It seems like his political enemies try to make him look bad.”

Over at the university of Nevada, community health sciences dean Trudy Larson disagrees.

“This is not a medication that is going to be useful for COVID,” Larson stated.

Not only does Larson say it doesn’t help, she says it can have potentially dangerous side effects.

“They tried it in France it was a small not well randomized study,” Larson said. “They published quickly just to have some communication. Since then, studies have been done all of which have shown no benefit from hydroxychloroquine, in fact some have shown an increase in cardiac arrhythmia which are very dangerous.”

