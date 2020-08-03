Advertisement

Raiders’ new stadium closed to fans for 2020

Photo of Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team (AP Photo/John Locher)
Photo of Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders on Monday saying that after discussion with health care officials and local leaders, the decision was made not to allow fans.

Officials last week declared “substantial completion” of 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium after nearly 1,000 days were spent building the $2 billion home for the Raiders.

Both the New York Jets and Giants previously announced they would play without fans this season. Most other teams are hoping to be able to have at least limited crowds.

The Raiders relocated from Oakland, California, after last season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Barracuda Championship’s first year in Truckee a unique one with COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The area's longtime PGA Tour event avoided cancellation during the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:46 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.

Sports

Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Sports

USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 F.C. tries to stay safe

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 FC tries to stay safe

Latest News

News

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

News

Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:34 AM PDT
Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM PDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

A group looks to revitalize D’Andrea Golf Course, seeking permit to use reclaimed water

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:20 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The D’Andrea Golf Course in Sparks could be redeveloped after it closed in 2012.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:18 AM PDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Prep Sports Postponed Until 2021

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM PDT
Prep Sports Postponed Until 2021