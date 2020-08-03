Monday AM Weather

Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff
The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff
Drier, westerly flow will take thunderstorms out of the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend for most of our area. Temperatures will heat up through the week. Expect a daily breeze each afternoon and evening. As a result, be very careful with fire during those hours. -Jeff