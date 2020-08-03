Life sentence for convicted felon in drug trafficking and felony eluding case

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus six years in a drug trafficking and felony eluding case.

A judge sentenced 36-year-old Cody Meilike after he committed his eighteenth, nineteenth and twentieth felonies in the case and was deemed a habitual criminal, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

The case stemmed from an incident on July 2, 2019 when Meilike refused to pull over and led Reno Police officers on a high speed chase. Officers stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but tried to pull him over a second time in which Meilike crashed his vehicle into another vehicle after traveling through a trailer park.

Meilike ran away after the crash, but was later arrested. Officials found over five grams of methamphetamine in Meilike’s pants pocket.

Meilike waived his right to a jury trial and pled guilty to one count of drug trafficking and two counts of felony eluding.

Meilike’s prior convictions include charges of attempted rape, theft, fraud, failure to register as a sex offender, felony eluding and forgery.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Aziz Merchant argued that based on Meilike’s long, documented history of victimizing members of the community, as well as his status as a sex offender and multiple-time convicted felon, his crimes warranted a life sentence. The Judge agreed and sentenced Meilike accordingly.

Meilike must serve 12 years and four months before he is eligible for parole.

