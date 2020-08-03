Advertisement

Life sentence for convicted felon in drug trafficking and felony eluding case

Cody Meilike was deemed a habitual criminal
Cody Meilike was sentenced to life in prison after drug trafficking and felony eluding convictions.
Cody Meilike was sentenced to life in prison after drug trafficking and felony eluding convictions.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison plus six years in a drug trafficking and felony eluding case.

A judge sentenced 36-year-old Cody Meilike after he committed his eighteenth, nineteenth and twentieth felonies in the case and was deemed a habitual criminal, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

The case stemmed from an incident on July 2, 2019 when Meilike refused to pull over and led Reno Police officers on a high speed chase. Officers stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, but tried to pull him over a second time in which Meilike crashed his vehicle into another vehicle after traveling through a trailer park.

Meilike ran away after the crash, but was later arrested. Officials found over five grams of methamphetamine in Meilike’s pants pocket.

Meilike waived his right to a jury trial and pled guilty to one count of drug trafficking and two counts of felony eluding.

Meilike’s prior convictions include charges of attempted rape, theft, fraud, failure to register as a sex offender, felony eluding and forgery.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Aziz Merchant argued that based on Meilike’s long, documented history of victimizing members of the community, as well as his status as a sex offender and multiple-time convicted felon, his crimes warranted a life sentence. The Judge agreed and sentenced Meilike accordingly.

Meilike must serve 12 years and four months before he is eligible for parole.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Buying a home during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors says home buyers and realtors are still adjusting to this "new normal."

News

Pedestrian killed on Pyramid Highway identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
A Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash took place on Saturday night in Sparks.

Fire

North Fire at 6,300 acres, 0% containment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
Evacuations have been lifted for Red Rock, Rancho Haven residents

News

U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini reopens after northbound beams for bridge project placed

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The project to replace the Parr-Dandini Bridge continues to move along.

Latest News

News

Dick Trachok, former Wolf Pack coach and athletic director, dies at age 94

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
"I believe Dick will be most remembered for the relationships he cultivated during the three-quarters of a century that he was associated with our university,”

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 73 recoveries

Updated: 20 hours ago
There were 73 recoveries, giving Washoe County 3,968 recoveries, and 50 new cases of COVID-19, giving Washoe County 5,343 cases.

Environment

Smoke in Reno skies coming from Northern California

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
The smoke may last into Monday, depending on fire activity and wind flow.

Politics

President Trump calls for legal action to stop Nevada voting change

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM PDT
|
By Staff
“This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation!”

Safety

More details on fiery crash that closed US 395 in Inyo County

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:12 AM PDT
|
By Staff
The crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Fire

Motorhome burns in Washoe Valley

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:36 AM PDT
The only person inside got out safely.