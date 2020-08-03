Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to address Nevada’s COVID-19 response

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will address the state Monday evening to provide an update on Nevada’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address will be held at 5 p.m. inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol.

The governor is expected to provide more information on his announcement last week that the state is changing its long-term mitigation strategy and is no longer opening in phases.

You can watch the address live on KOLO 8 News Now at 5 or on the KOLO livestream.

