Gov. Sisolak to address Nevada’s COVID-19 response
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak will address the state Monday evening to provide an update on Nevada’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The address will be held at 5 p.m. inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol.
The governor is expected to provide more information on his announcement last week that the state is changing its long-term mitigation strategy and is no longer opening in phases.
