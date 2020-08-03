Advertisement

Buying a home during COVID-19

(WDTV)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Has the global pandemic kept you from selling your home and buying another? The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) says now is still a good time to be in the market.

Buying a home in Northern Nevada still has its restrictions, per Governor Steve Sisolak’s Phase Two directive.

“The new normal isn’t necessarily easy,” Erika Lamb, President of the RSAR said.

All open house showings for places with people currently living inside are not allowed to have in-person visits until at least July 31, 2020.

Lamb added, “Our realtors are taking every precaution they can to help keep everybody safe.”

One-on-one showings are still allowed in non-tenant occupied properties.

“I think the majority of consumers do appreciate the new policies that are put in place,” Lamb said.

The Association surveyed real estate agents about the new requirements in place. 33% of them say their clients have been flexible about the process of buying a home. However, it’s unclear how the other 67% of people feel.

Lamb added, “Listing agents are doing 3D virtual tours now, which allows people to go and walk through the house virtually.”

According to the agency, there has been an increase of activity in the buying market compared to last month.

“The best reason to purchase a house right now is the interest rates are crazy low, so it makes purchasing a home so much more affordable,” Lamb said.

RSAR says there aren’t enough houses on the market right now to keep up with buyer demand, meaning the prices are slightly higher. Some people may be concerned about financial burdens.

Lamb added, “There are grant programs and loan programs, some people are worried about coming up with a down payment but don’t let that hinder them from wanting to get their house.”

In these unknown times, you don’t have to let the Coronavirus stop you from pursuing your dream home.

If you’re in the market to buy a home or sell yours and are in need of a realtor, click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some parents forming ‘pandemic pods’ to teach their kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s August, and kids are going back to school. Some children will go to physical classrooms, but some parents are forming what are being called “pandemic pods.”

Coronavirus

California becomes first state to top 500,000 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
It's a record that no one envies.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

Latest News

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

National

Ga. parents die four days apart from COVID-19, leaving teenage son orphaned

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.

Coronavirus

‘We were a regular family’: Ga. teen loses both parents to COVID-19 days apart

Updated: 13 hours ago
The 17-year-old says he and his parents took all the proper precautions, but they all tested positive for COVID-19. He doesn't know how they contracted the virus.

Coronavirus

Parents form ‘learning pods’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Some parents are forming "learning pods" to teach their kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.