Buying a home during COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Has the global pandemic kept you from selling your home and buying another? The Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) says now is still a good time to be in the market.

Buying a home in Northern Nevada still has its restrictions, per Governor Steve Sisolak’s Phase Two directive.

“The new normal isn’t necessarily easy,” Erika Lamb, President of the RSAR said.

All open house showings for places with people currently living inside are not allowed to have in-person visits until at least July 31, 2020.

Lamb added, “Our realtors are taking every precaution they can to help keep everybody safe.”

One-on-one showings are still allowed in non-tenant occupied properties.

“I think the majority of consumers do appreciate the new policies that are put in place,” Lamb said.

The Association surveyed real estate agents about the new requirements in place. 33% of them say their clients have been flexible about the process of buying a home. However, it’s unclear how the other 67% of people feel.

Lamb added, “Listing agents are doing 3D virtual tours now, which allows people to go and walk through the house virtually.”

According to the agency, there has been an increase of activity in the buying market compared to last month.

“The best reason to purchase a house right now is the interest rates are crazy low, so it makes purchasing a home so much more affordable,” Lamb said.

RSAR says there aren’t enough houses on the market right now to keep up with buyer demand, meaning the prices are slightly higher. Some people may be concerned about financial burdens.

Lamb added, “There are grant programs and loan programs, some people are worried about coming up with a down payment but don’t let that hinder them from wanting to get their house.”

In these unknown times, you don’t have to let the Coronavirus stop you from pursuing your dream home.

