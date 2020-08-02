Smoke in Reno skies coming from Northern California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The smokey skies over western Nevada will likely last into Monday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The smoke is most likely from the 275-acre Stump Fire west of Lake Almanor and also possibly from the 1,877 Red Salmon Complex Fire in Trinity County near California’s Humboldt County.

The weather service reported that the Apple Fire causing evacuations in San Bernardino County in Southern California is too far south and the air flow will not bring smoke this way.

Smoke density and air quality impacts will vary based on fire activity, the weather service said.

