President Trump calls for legal action to stop Nevada voting change

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -President Donald Trump on Sunday morning called for legal action if the Nevada Legislature changes the law to expand mail-in voting during a state of emergency.

The bill originally introduced in the Nevada Assembly passed the Nevada Senate on Sunday. Voting was along party lines.

The bill, which allows ballots to be mailed to all active voters, goes to Gov. Steve Sisolak for approval.

The bill also requires additional polling places.

Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is Trump’s campaign co-chairman, on Saturday criticized the effort, tweeting: “Gov. Sisolak and the NV Dems called a special session with no public present and inside 24 hours are ramming through mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting. They are massively altering our election 97 days out entirely without the SecState. They are working to steal our election.”

Trump retweeted that Sunday morning with this statement: “This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation!” Trump tagged Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in the tweet.

Nevada Democratic Chairman William McCurdy II called the allegations by Trump and Laxalt false in a statement.

“Of course, despite their continued attacks on mail-in voting and false claims of voter fraud, both Laxalt and Trump have voted-by-mail,” McCurdy’s statement said. “Their protestations against mail-in voting represent an utterly hypocritical attempt to deny Nevadans the same rights they have exercised.”

Democrats will not be intimidated, McCurdy said.

