RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a motorhome that burned early Sunday on Lakeshore Drive in Washoe Valley, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

The motorhome was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

The only person inside got out safely.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.