Fire shuts down US 395 around Hallelujah Junction

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire north of Hallelujah Junction has shut down U.S. 395 in both directions.

The Shoe Tree fire was reported at 2:49 p.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is helping close U.S. 395 until the California Highway Patrol can get on scene.

Southbound traffic is stopped at the north Red Rock Road junction with U.S. 395 and northbound traffic is closed at Hallelujah Junction.

Other details about the fire were not immediately available.

