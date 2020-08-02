Advertisement

Fire shuts down US 395 around Hallelujah Junction

This fire north of Hallelujah Junction, captured on Alert Wildfire's CalFire camera, has closed U.S. 395
This fire north of Hallelujah Junction, captured on Alert Wildfire's CalFire camera, has closed U.S. 395(Alert Wildfire/CalFire)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire north of Hallelujah Junction has shut down U.S. 395 in both directions.

The Shoe Tree fire was reported at 2:49 p.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is helping close U.S. 395 until the California Highway Patrol can get on scene.

Southbound traffic is stopped at the north Red Rock Road junction with U.S. 395 and northbound traffic is closed at Hallelujah Junction.

Other details about the fire were not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 73 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
There were 73 recoveries, giving Washoe County 3,968 recoveries, and 50 new cases of COVID-19, giving Washoe County 5,343 cases.

Environment

Smoke in Reno skies coming from Northern California

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The smoke may last into Monday, depending on fire activity and wind flow.

Politics

President Trump calls for legal action to stop Nevada voting change

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
“This is outrageous. Must be met with immediate litigation!”

Safety

More details on fiery crash that closed US 395 in Inyo County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Latest News

News

One killed in late night crash on Pyramid Highway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Deach
A Vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash took place on Saturday night in Sparks.

Fire

Motorhome burns in Washoe Valley

Updated: 6 hours ago
The only person inside got out safely.

News

Barracuda Championship’s first year in Truckee a unique one with COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The area's longtime PGA Tour event avoided cancellation during the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

Barracuda Championship On in Truckee During COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago

National

Bosox LHP Rodríguez out for year, inflamed heart from COVID

Updated: 22 hours ago
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 last year with a 3.81 ERA.

Safety

One dead in motorcycle crash near Gardnerville

Updated: 23 hours ago
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.