Dick Trachok, former Wolf Pack coach and athletic director, dies at age 94

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dick Trachok, who has been a part of Nevada Wolf Pack athletics since the end of World War II, died Sunday in Reno by his family. He was 94.

“Dick Trachok will be remembered for his time as a member of the Wolf Pack’s nationally-ranked football teams of the late 1940s, as the Wolf Pack’s head football coach, and as one of the most influential athletic directors we have ever had,” university President Marc Johnson said in a statement.

Born Dec. 27, 1925, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and then was recruited to play football at the University of Nevada. At Nevada he was a standout on the football team from 1946-48, helping the Wolf Pack to a 25-6 record.

Trachok played fullback and halfback and played in the first two bowl games in school history: the 1948 Salad Bowl in Phoenix and the 1949 Harbor Bowl in San Diego.

After college, he coached the Reno High School football team and won six state championships. He then served 10 years as Wolf Pack football coach becoming athletic director in 1969. He hired Chris Ault as Wolf Pack head coach. Trachok also served the construction of Lawlor Events Center and renovations of Mackay Stadium, during the move to the Big Sky Conference and the first Wolf Pack appearances in the NCAA tournament.

Trachok and his late wife, Fran, were named Distinguished Nevadans in 2013, the highest award given by the Board of Regents for the University of Nevada System.

“More than all of this, however, I believe Dick will be most remembered for the relationships he cultivated during the three-quarters of a century that he was associated with our university,” Johnson said in the statement. “He coached, mentored and was a friend to so many of us. His passing marks the end of an era. But his influence on our institution will never leave us.”

