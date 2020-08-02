Bosox LHP Rodríguez out for year, inflamed heart from COVID

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez will miss the entire season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

He has been on the injured list since mid-July and has not pitched this season.

Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 last year with a 3.81 ERA. The Red Sox said July 7 he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom expects Rodríguez will make a full recovery but says there is not enough time this season to build his arm back up.

