Advertisement

Bosox LHP Rodríguez out for year, inflamed heart from COVID

In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston. .(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston. .(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez will miss the entire season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

He has been on the injured list since mid-July and has not pitched this season.

Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 last year with a 3.81 ERA. The Red Sox said July 7 he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom expects Rodríguez will make a full recovery but says there is not enough time this season to build his arm back up.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National

Another postponement rattles MLB; Brewers’ Cain opts out

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER and STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writers
Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off.

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.

Sports

Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

National

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac is lone player to stand for anthem

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:30 PM PDT
|
By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Isaac stood with his hands behind his back. He wore his Magic jersey and not the Black Lives Matter T-shirt that other players have had on for the anthems so far in the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:22 AM PDT
The coronavirus forced another change in Major League Baseball’s schedule, bringing the league’s total to eight teams affected in the first nine days of the season.

Coronavirus

Virus testing turnaround times reveal wide disparity

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 AM PDT
|
By TAMARA LUSH
Health experts say test results that come back after two or three days are nearly worthless, because by then the window for tracing the person's contacts to prevent additional infections has essentially closed.

Sports

USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 F.C. tries to stay safe

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 FC tries to stay safe

News

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM PDT
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

National

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:02 PM PDT
ACC limits football schedule to 11 games; Notre Dame will play 10 ACC foes and be eligible for the conference title game.