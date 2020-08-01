Advertisement

WWII pilot remains returned to Northern Nevada

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Decades of uncertainty are finally over for one Reno family after the remains of a missing WWII United States Army Air Force Pilot have returned to Northern Nevada.

76 years ago in the fall of 1944, Second Lieutenant Lowell S. Twedt was assigned to pilot a plane as part of a multi-flight bomber-escort mission to attack oil targets at Regensburg, Germany.

“People that knew him really though a lot of him,” William L. Twedt, son of Lieutenant Twedt said, “He was also a very good pilot.

While flying over Italy, his aircraft was hit by enemy fire and crashed near the town of Bolzano, killing the Lieutenant. His remains were never recovered, until 2017.

“Some citizens of Italy came upon the wreckage of his plane and apparently his grave site; someone had buried him there years and years ago,” Brigadier General Zachary Doser of the Nevada Army National Guard said.

it wasn’t until December 11, 2019 that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) was able to identify the remains as Lieutenant Twedt.

Brigadier Gen. Doser added, “All these years ago, [William’s] wondering where his father went and where his ultimate resting place was and now he can say with full joy that it’s going to be here.”

William L. Twedt was the Lieutenant’s only child. He was just five years old when his father died.

On Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, they were able to be together once again.

Twedt added, “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, but it’s really neat that I can have him near.”

“There’s hundreds of thousands of Lowells out there from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam that are still missing,” Brigadier Gen. Doser said, “Our country, our nation, this beloved America is going to find them, if they’re fallen in the battlefield, we’ll find them and return them to an eternal resting place either here with their families or abroad somewhere where we can celebrate their lives and what they gave to this nation.”

Land of the free and home of the brave, partly thanks to Lieutenant Twedt’s years of service for his country.

He will be laid to rest at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. he is survived by his only son, William, his grandson and three great grandchildren.

