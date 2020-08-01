Tahoe East Shore Trail closed for art project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Tahoe East Shore Trail will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 7 for a community mural art project.

The closure between Tunnel Creek Café and Sand Harbor will be all day Aug. 4 and after 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

The Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art and Nevada State Parks collaborated to commission the mural to discourage graffiti after the Nevada 28 underpass tunnel was vandalized last year. The design transforms a utilitarian tunnel into a community-involved, relevant art experience.

“We are excited to be adding a community art project to one of Nevada’s most iconic State Parks,” Robert Mergell, administrator for Nevada State Parks, said in a statement. “Our hope is that this unique art installation will inspire and connect with locals and visitors for generations to come.”

Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark, a husband and wife art and design duo based in North Lake Tahoe, submitted the concept judges picked. Raley’s Supermarket in Incline Village provided a $5,000 stipend and Kelly Brothers Painting in Truckee is donating the paint.

The project will use local youth to help create it.

The tunnel art project is expected to be completed by mid-August and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

