Advertisement

Tahoe East Shore Trail closed for art project

The Tahoe East Shore Trail near Incline Village.
The Tahoe East Shore Trail near Incline Village.(Nevada Division of State Parks)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Tahoe East Shore Trail will be temporarily closed from Tuesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 7 for a community mural art project.

The closure between Tunnel Creek Café and Sand Harbor will be all day Aug. 4 and after 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.

The Tahoe Fund, Tahoe Public Art and Nevada State Parks collaborated to commission the mural to discourage graffiti after the Nevada 28 underpass tunnel was vandalized last year. The design transforms a utilitarian tunnel into a community-involved, relevant art experience.

“We are excited to be adding a community art project to one of Nevada’s most iconic State Parks,” Robert Mergell, administrator for Nevada State Parks, said in a statement. “Our hope is that this unique art installation will inspire and connect with locals and visitors for generations to come.”

Tyler Rivenbark and Frida Ticehurst-Rivenbark, a husband and wife art and design duo based in North Lake Tahoe, submitted the concept judges picked. Raley’s Supermarket in Incline Village provided a $5,000 stipend and Kelly Brothers Painting in Truckee is donating the paint.

The project will use local youth to help create it.

The tunnel art project is expected to be completed by mid-August and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DETR unemployment website now down Saturday afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The PUA website will not be affected.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

West Reno House Fire Displaces 5 People

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

The Mental Health Aspects of Racism

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Safety

Crash closes US 395 in Inyo County; detour in place

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The crash was reported at about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

News

8-1-20 Ultimate Birthday Club

Updated: 7 hours ago
13 News This Morning Saturday Edition

News

WWII Pilot Remains Return To Northern Nevada

Updated: 15 hours ago
Second Lieutenant Lowell S. Twedt landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to be reunited with his family.

News

WWII pilot remains returned to Northern Nevada

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Second Lieutenant Lowell S. Twedt landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to be reunited with his family.

State

Nevada Legislature begins 2nd special session of summer

Updated: 19 hours ago
The special session is the second of the summer and follows the 12-day emergency session to balance the state budget.

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.