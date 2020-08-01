Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sunny, hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:36 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Hot and dry weather will continue across northern Nevada through the weekend.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat is on through the weekend and into next week. A daily breeze will increase fire danger in the afternoon and evening hours. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:45 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Sunny, hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend with gusty afternoon winds at times.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:12 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Dry, hotter weather is in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon and evening, increasing fire danger during those hours. Stay cool out there!

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:39 AM PDT
Sunny and hot weather is on tap for the rest of the week and weekend with breezy afternoon winds at times.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:06 PM PDT
Drier, westerly flow will take thunderstorms out of the forecast for the rest of the week and weekend for most of our area. Temperatures will heat up through the week. Expect a daily breeze each afternoon and evening. As a result, be very careful with fire during those hours. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:59 AM PDT
Expect another round of thunderstorms this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect until 9 pm tonight.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:36 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting July 26