Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff