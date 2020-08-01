Reno police pedestrian sting nets 42 citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety operation by the Reno Police Department on Friday resulted in 42 traffic citations and five warnings, the police department said.

One driver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police said eight officers and one sergeant from its traffic division targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas where it has seen the most pedestrian-related accidents.

Police noted Nevada law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street facing traffic. Drivers must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided a grant for the enforcement.

