One dead in motorcycle crash near Gardnerville

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday at Kingsbury Grade and Foothill Road near Gardnerville, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at about 12:47 p.m. and it appears only the motorcycle was involved, the NHP said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Some traffic lanes were closed but were reopened by late afternoon, the NHP said.

