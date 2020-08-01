One dead in motorcycle crash near Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday at Kingsbury Grade and Foothill Road near Gardnerville, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at about 12:47 p.m. and it appears only the motorcycle was involved, the NHP said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Some traffic lanes were closed but were reopened by late afternoon, the NHP said.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.