Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Lights adorn Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. The stadium will also serve as the home for the UNLV football team. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials are declaring “substantial completion” of the $2 billion stadium built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders in Las Vegas.

Friday has long been the target date to finish Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat, domed venue just off the Las Vegas Strip.

County officials have issued a temporary occupancy permit, but officials acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting scheduled events.

A sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the stadium was rescheduled from next month to late February. The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

