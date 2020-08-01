Advertisement

Nevada Legislature begins 2nd special session of summer

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers convened for a special legislative session to address issues including coronavirus liability, elections, police reform and worker protections.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proclamation gives lawmakers until Aug. 7 to address these and other policy demands that have arisen in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as Black Lives Matter protests that swept the nation in May and June.

The special session is the second of the summer and follows the 12-day emergency session to balance the state budget.

It begins as Nevada’s coronavirus case count continues to rise and the economy sputters due to high unemployment and decreased visitor volume to Las Vegas.

