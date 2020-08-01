Gov. Sisolak extends COVID-19 restrictions set to expire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -COVID-19 related directives like limiting businesses to 50 percent of fire code capacity and limiting gatherings to 50 people have been extended with no time limit, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday.

Directives Sisolak issued earlier under his March 12 State of Emergency order were scheduled to expire at midnight Friday night.

Sisolak signed a proclamation that extends them with no expiration.

The directive allows public bodies to hold meetings safely by allowing them to meet over the internet if they provide a way for the public to participate.

Sisolak required bars that don’t serve food in some counties, including Washoe and Clark, to close and that continues.

The state is changing its long-term mitigation strategy and is no longer opening in phases. It will unveil the strategy next week.

“This plan will utilize updated criteria based on overall, longer-term trends to minimize the week-to-week or day-to-day fluctuation for counties,” the governor’s office said in a statement. " This revised criteria will identify which counties are getting progressively better or worse and, therefore, which counties should tighten up or loosen mitigation efforts.”

Sisolak called on state and local governments to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines.

The announcement came the same day that the state of Nevada reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for one day, 29, and saw 1,264 new cases, almost a record for infections in one day.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.