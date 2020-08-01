Five displaced in west Reno fire; two dogs die

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:15 P.M. UPDATE: Five people were displaced Friday afternoon by a fire at a home in the 3200 block of Idlewild Drive, the Reno Fire Department reported.

Two dogs died in the fire. A bird is missing.

The fire started in or near the garage and spread to other parts of the home, the fire department said.

The home suffered damage from flames and from fire crews attacking the fire and is not inhabitable.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents to find a place to stay.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several Reno Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a home Friday in the 3200 block of Idlewild Drive.

The fire was reported about 5:09 p.m.

It is about two blocks from Swope Middle School.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.