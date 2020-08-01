DETR unemployment website down late Saturday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that the unemployment insurance website will be down Saturday night from 8 p.m. to midnight for system maintenance.

The PUA website will not be affected.

But the DETER site at http://ui.nv.gov will not function and filers will not be able to submit claims or get resource materials.

People who need those DETR services are asked to wait and file after the site comes up early Sunday.

