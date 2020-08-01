Advertisement

DETR unemployment website down late Saturday

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.
Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) logo.(DETR)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that the unemployment insurance website will be down Saturday night from 8 p.m. to midnight for system maintenance.

The PUA website will not be affected.

But the DETER site at http://ui.nv.gov will not function and filers will not be able to submit claims or get resource materials.

People who need those DETR services are asked to wait and file after the site comes up early Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Nevada Legislature begins 2nd special session of summer

Updated: 2 hours ago
The special session is the second of the summer and follows the 12-day emergency session to balance the state budget.

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.

Health

Gov. Sisolak extends COVID-19 restrictions set to expire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state is changing its long-term mitigation strategy and is no longer opening in phases. It will unveil the strategy next week.

News

Wolf Pack Kicks Off Camp Under COVID Cloud

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Safety

Reno police pedestrian sting nets 42 citations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police said eight officers and one sergeant from its traffic division targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas where it has seen the most pedestrian-related accidents.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 16 new cases, 8 recoveries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
This gives the Quad-County area 681 infections and 532 recoveries.

Fire

Five displaced in west Reno fire; two dogs die

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
It is about two blocks from Swope Middle School.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

News

local pet evacuation kits receive accolades - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago

State

Nevada reports record COVID-19 fatalities, near record infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
That moves the case total for Nevada to 48,088 and the death toll to 830.