Advertisement

Crash closes US 395 in Inyo County; detour in place

(KGNS)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) -U.S. 395 remains closed in Lone Pine, Calif., about 260 miles south of Reno, following a rollover accident early Saturday that started a fire.

Detours have been set up at East Bush Street and East Begole Street so vehicles can get around the closure in the south Inyo County community.

The California Highway Patrol and several other agencies are at the scene. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. and the California Department of Transportation reported just before 7 a.m. that U.S. 395 was expected to be closed for several more hours.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

DETR unemployment website now down Saturday afternoon

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The PUA website will not be affected.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

West Reno House Fire Displaces 5 People

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

The Mental Health Aspects of Racism

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

WWII Pilot Remains Return To Northern Nevada

Updated: 11 hours ago
Second Lieutenant Lowell S. Twedt landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to be reunited with his family.

News

WWII pilot remains returned to Northern Nevada

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Second Lieutenant Lowell S. Twedt landed at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to be reunited with his family.

State

Nevada Legislature begins 2nd special session of summer

Updated: 15 hours ago
The special session is the second of the summer and follows the 12-day emergency session to balance the state budget.

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.

Health

Gov. Sisolak extends COVID-19 restrictions set to expire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Staff
The state is changing its long-term mitigation strategy and is no longer opening in phases. It will unveil the strategy next week.

News

Wolf Pack Kicks Off Camp Under COVID Cloud

Updated: 15 hours ago