Crash closes US 395 in Inyo County; detour in place

LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) -U.S. 395 remains closed in Lone Pine, Calif., about 260 miles south of Reno, following a rollover accident early Saturday that started a fire.

Detours have been set up at East Bush Street and East Begole Street so vehicles can get around the closure in the south Inyo County community.

The California Highway Patrol and several other agencies are at the scene. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. and the California Department of Transportation reported just before 7 a.m. that U.S. 395 was expected to be closed for several more hours.

