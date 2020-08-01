Advertisement

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.(Coca-Cola/CNN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:18 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coca-Cola is mixing it up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular Coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before, 14 years ago. “Coca-Cola Blak” was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.

Health

Gov. Sisolak extends COVID-19 restrictions set to expire

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state is changing its long-term mitigation strategy and is no longer opening in phases. It will unveil the strategy next week.

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

News

Wolf Pack Kicks Off Camp Under COVID Cloud

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

Safety

Reno police pedestrian sting nets 42 citations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Police said eight officers and one sergeant from its traffic division targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas where it has seen the most pedestrian-related accidents.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 16 new cases, 8 recoveries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
This gives the Quad-County area 681 infections and 532 recoveries.

Fire

Five displaced in west Reno fire; two dogs die

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
It is about two blocks from Swope Middle School.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

News

local pet evacuation kits receive accolades - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago