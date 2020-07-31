Advertisement

USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 F.C. tries to stay safe

By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

It is late July and Reno 1868 F.C. is in first place. Fans have to love that regardless of how many matches the club has played.

Just getting the boys in blue back on the field was a feat in and of itself.

“We (were) careful to make sure the USL return to play rules were more stringent than most any government regulations would be,” said Reno 1868 F.C. President Eric Edelstein.

Along with four other clubs, Edelstein was in charge of pitching a return to play policy to the league. In the agreement, everyone in team facilities needs to be tested at least once a week.

“We’ve tried to live our lives so that in no circumstances has anyone been indoors, unmasked, with anyone for more than 15 minutes,” Edelstein said in regard to enforcing the policy.

The planning committee discussed three major topics in order for the league to return: how to avoid a positive test, what happens should there be a positive test, and how to avoid spreading the virus after a positive test. Reno 1868 F.C. did have someone within the organization test positive earlier this summer. The club has not said who tested positive.

“We have not seen further spread (of the virus) so that tells us the protocols are working,” Edelstein said. “If the virus is brought in from outside it doesn’t go anywhere in the environment because we’re not allowing it to spread.”

Reno 1868′s first return to play home match is slated for Saturday, August 8. Greater Nevada Field will not look the same upon return. There will be markers promoting social distancing, pre-packaged food, mask requirements, and temperature checks, according to Edelstein.

“We’ve been preparing for this for six months and if we get the go-ahead we’re going to give (fans) an incredibly safe, exciting experience.”

Reno 1868 F.C.‘s next match is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 in Las Vegas.

The club will not know if fans are allowed to watch Reno 1868 F.C.‘s first home match until Governor Steve Sisolak gives the green light.

News

Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:34 AM PDT
Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM PDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

A group looks to revitalize D’Andrea Golf Course, seeking permit to use reclaimed water

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:20 AM PDT
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
The D’Andrea Golf Course in Sparks could be redeveloped after it closed in 2012.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:18 AM PDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Prep Sports Postponed Until 2021

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM PDT
Prep Sports Postponed Until 2021

Sports

Nevada high school sports postponed to 2021

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM PDT
All sports will have six-week windows to compete.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:45 AM PDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM PDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:23 PM PDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

Reno 1868 match postponed after team announces positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:48 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
Reno 1868's season is on pause after a member of the franchise tested positive for the Coronavirus.