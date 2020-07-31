USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 F.C. tries to stay safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

It is late July and Reno 1868 F.C. is in first place. Fans have to love that regardless of how many matches the club has played.

Just getting the boys in blue back on the field was a feat in and of itself.

“We (were) careful to make sure the USL return to play rules were more stringent than most any government regulations would be,” said Reno 1868 F.C. President Eric Edelstein.

Along with four other clubs, Edelstein was in charge of pitching a return to play policy to the league. In the agreement, everyone in team facilities needs to be tested at least once a week.

“We’ve tried to live our lives so that in no circumstances has anyone been indoors, unmasked, with anyone for more than 15 minutes,” Edelstein said in regard to enforcing the policy.

The planning committee discussed three major topics in order for the league to return: how to avoid a positive test, what happens should there be a positive test, and how to avoid spreading the virus after a positive test. Reno 1868 F.C. did have someone within the organization test positive earlier this summer. The club has not said who tested positive.

“We have not seen further spread (of the virus) so that tells us the protocols are working,” Edelstein said. “If the virus is brought in from outside it doesn’t go anywhere in the environment because we’re not allowing it to spread.”

Reno 1868′s first return to play home match is slated for Saturday, August 8. Greater Nevada Field will not look the same upon return. There will be markers promoting social distancing, pre-packaged food, mask requirements, and temperature checks, according to Edelstein.

“We’ve been preparing for this for six months and if we get the go-ahead we’re going to give (fans) an incredibly safe, exciting experience.”

Reno 1868 F.C.‘s next match is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 in Las Vegas.

The club will not know if fans are allowed to watch Reno 1868 F.C.‘s first home match until Governor Steve Sisolak gives the green light.

